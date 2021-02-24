BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,368,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BeiGene by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $332.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.32 and its 200 day moving average is $283.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

