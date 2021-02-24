Bela Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Bela has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bela has a market cap of $170,468.70 and $5.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00358800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,787,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,641,196 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

