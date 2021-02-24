Berenberg Bank Boosts Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$0.80

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock remained flat at $C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$317.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

