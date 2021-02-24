Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.08 ($65.97).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €60.12 ($70.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($70.56).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

