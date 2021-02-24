Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NLLSF. Citigroup raised Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

