Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Shares Gap Down to $36.25

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.47), but opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.38). Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.43), with a volume of 227,606 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.90. The company has a market cap of £88.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82.

About Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.