Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%.

BRY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 10,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

