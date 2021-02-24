BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $63.69, with a volume of 163114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $4,323,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

