Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $171.63 and last traded at $173.01. Approximately 1,116,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,585,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.21.

Specifically, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $607,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,572 shares of company stock worth $38,066,504. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

