BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 7,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,287,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

