BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $14.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn $14.59 per share for the year.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BTAI stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.