Bitcoinus (BITS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $374.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.22 and approximately $374.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,786.81 or 0.99763681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00136810 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

