BITTO (BITTO) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. BITTO has a market cap of $578,148.85 and approximately $141,913.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One BITTO token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00072915 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002816 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BITTO Token Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 tokens. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com.

BITTO Token Trading

BITTO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.