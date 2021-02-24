Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of BKH opened at $61.24 on Friday. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth $813,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth $3,712,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

