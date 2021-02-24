BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 298.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

BDJ stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

