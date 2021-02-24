BlackRock Inc. Acquires 476,137 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $513,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KCG boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

