BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $535,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,300.24 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,255.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,085.63. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.18, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

