BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $519,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,064,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,466,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,298,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,755,000 after purchasing an additional 412,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

