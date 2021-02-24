BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.94% of First Financial Bankshares worth $562,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 818,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

