BlackRock Inc. Has $542.69 Million Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,718,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.45% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $542,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 250,951 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

