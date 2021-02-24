BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.22% of Semtech worth $525,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.