BlackRock Inc. Sells 224,077 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,116,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $554,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

