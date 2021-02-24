BlackRock Inc. Sells 26,494,947 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,136,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.12% of Sirius XM worth $574,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

SIRI opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.