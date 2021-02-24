Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 26,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 209,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 337,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

