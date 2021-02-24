Blair William & Co. IL Has $16.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 193,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 160,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

