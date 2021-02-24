Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $337.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $338.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.80.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

