Blair William & Co. IL Has $24.24 Million Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of Redfin worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Redfin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $98.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.