Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

