BLink (BLINK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $756,365.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, BLink has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $756,365.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,506,314 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

