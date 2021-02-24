Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 36,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.72 on Wednesday, reaching $2,047.40. 23,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,920.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,703.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

