Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

BRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,574 shares of company stock worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

