BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 103,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 119,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

About BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BankMobile provides personal and commercial banking services through an online platform. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. BankMobile operates as a subsidiary of Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania).

