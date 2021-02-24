BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB set a C$11.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.44.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -18.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.