BMO Capital Markets Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$80.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$66.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.93.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$76.40. 4,354,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,757. The company has a market cap of C$92.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$76.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.