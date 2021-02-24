Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCC opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

