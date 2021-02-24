BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.89

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.