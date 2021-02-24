Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.8% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $70.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,429.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,981.03.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.