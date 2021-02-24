BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $917,378.36

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $917,378.36 and $222.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

