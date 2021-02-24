Bp Plc Cuts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,722,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 81,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.