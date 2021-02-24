Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

