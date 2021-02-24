Bp Plc Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bp Plc cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.55.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

