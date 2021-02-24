Bp Plc Has $687,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $303.51 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $313.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

