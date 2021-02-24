Bp Plc Has $707,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of GPC opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

