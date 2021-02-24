Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

