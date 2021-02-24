Bp Plc Sells 13,093 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Masco by 44,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

