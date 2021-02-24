Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BHR opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

