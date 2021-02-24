Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.49. Braskem shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

