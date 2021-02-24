Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRID stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Bridgford Foods has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

