British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.31

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 127661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

