Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brixmor Property Group traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 33021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

BRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

